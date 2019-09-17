お使いの端末ではメディアプレイバックはご利用になれません Watch the moment the tigers were removed from the temple

タイ中部カンチャナブリ県にある仏教寺院から、2016年に保護されたトラ147頭の半数以上が死亡した。近親交配が原因とみられる。

死亡したのは、ワット・パ・ルアンダ・ブア寺院から保護されたトラ147頭のうち86頭。この寺院は「タイガー寺院」とも呼ばれ、トラと触れ合えることで知られる人気の観光スポットだった。

公園当局によると、多くがウイルス感染で死亡した。保護のための移送によるストレスで弱っていったという。さらに、近親交配による遺伝的問題が死につながったとしている。

一方、自然保護活動家は、当局が安全な環境でトラを保護していたのか疑わしいとしている。

寺院の僧侶は、動物虐待や売買、違法な繁殖を否定している。

「タイガー寺院」の入場料は600バーツ（約2100円）で、トラを触ったり、餌を与えたり、一緒に写真撮影する場合には追加料金を支払うシステム。

2016年にトラが保護されて以降、寺院の一般公開は中止されている。

トラに何があったのか

警察は2016年、ワット・パ・ルアンダ・ブア寺院を強制捜査した。保護されたトラは、野生で生き延びることは難しいとの判断から、中部ラチャブリ県にある2つの繁殖施設で飼育されてきた。

しかし、保護された147頭のうちわずか61頭しか生き延びなかった。タイ当局によると、数頭が犬ジステンパーウイルス（CDV）に感染していた。多くのトラが、呼吸困難に陥ったり餌を食べられなくなったことで死亡した。

Image copyright WFFT Image caption 2016年に一般公開が中止されるまで、「タイガー寺院」には何千人もの観光客が訪れた

寺院の飼育員アティタット・スリマニー氏は、タイ政府が「責任をなすり合い」をしているとして、トラが近親交配で死亡したとする主張を否定した。

動物保護団体「タイ野生生物友好基金」（WFFT）創設者のエドウィン・ヴィーク氏は、BBCに対し、保護されたトラは、病気が蔓延（まんえん）しやすい、小さく窮屈な檻の中に入れられていたと証言した。

ヴィーク氏はさらに、犬ジステンパーは適切な餌やサプリメント、清潔な水、十分に歩き回れる飼育スペースを確保することで、治療可能だと付け加えた。しかし、政府予算に限りがあることから、そういった措置を講じることは難しいという。

「正直に言うと、そんなに多くのトラを一度に受け入れる用意が、誰にあるというんだ？ 当局は第三者に助けを求めるべきだったのに、すべて自分たちでやると言い張った」

A lucrative trade

Analysis by Jonathan Head, BBC South-East Asia correspondent

The deaths of so many tigers in two government facilities has refocused attention on the challenges of managing an ever-expanding population of captive tigers, not just in Thailand, but in neighbouring countries like Laos and China.

Despite pledges by both Thailand and Laos to reduce the numbers of tigers held in captivity on so-called "tiger farms", the populations have continued to rise.

There are now around 2,000 captive tigers in Thailand. Many are held by private individuals, not state institutions.

Captive tigers are a lucrative business, popular in particular with Chinese tourists who now make up nearly one third of foreign visitors in Thailand.

They breed easily, and there is always a suspicion that some are diverted into the illegal trade in tiger parts, which then encourages the poaching of South East Asia's dwindling population of wild tigers.

Wildlife campaigners say state institutions in Thailand need better funding to start taking custody of these privately owned tigers, and the tiger industry should be regulated more strictly.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The bodies of 40 tiger cubs were found in a freezer in the temple's kitchen

A National Geographic report alleged that the monks were operating a for-profit breeding business.

The WFFT also alleged there was evidence that wildlife trafficking took place, but has not provided specific examples.

In December 2014, authorities were alerted after three adult male tigers vanished from the temple. They had been micro-chipped, a legal requirement for captive endangered animals in Thailand, which allows them to be tracked.

The temple's veterinarian Somchai Visasmongkolchai later came forward after resigning from his post and said the microchips had been cut out of the three males.

When police raided the site in 2016, 40 dead tiger cubs were found in the temple's kitchen freezer, along with other animal body parts.

（英語記事 Half of tigers rescued from Thai temple have died）