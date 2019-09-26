トップページのレイアウト変更について
- 2019年09月26日
BBCニュース日本語版のウエブサイトは9月26日より、トップページのレイアウトを変更しました。
これは主にモバイル端末用のもので、パソコン画面では近日中に専用のレイアウトに移行します。
新しいレイアウトでは、トップページに表示される記事の本数を増やしたと同時に、ページを読み込みやすくしています。
また、ページ上部にあるタブ（記事のカテゴリー）を増やしました。
どうぞ引き続き、BBCニュース日本語版をよろしくお願いいたします。