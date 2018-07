Tsundoku……積ん読　それは本を買い、決して読まない技

Do you have a way of arranging your bookshelves? . . Happy Sunday everyone! The weather here has been quite bipolar so I don’t really know if I should expect rain or not 😬 How’s the weather in your place? Back to the QOTD, I arrange mine by genre mostly. But my top shelf is reserved for my faves which all happen to be fantasy anyway ✨ Also, I’m in love with this word “tsundoku” that my friend @thetwelvetotwo showed me cuz it describes how I am rn! A bunch of books, some unread, piled around me in a mess 🖤✨ . . #BGPHJuneChallenge2018 - #shelfiesunday #junebookstagram18 - Jewel Tones #bookstagramtogetherjune - #shelfie #geekyglowreadscontemporary - green books ____________________________________________________________ #bookstagram #bookphotography #bookster #booklettering #readingnook #bibliophile #bookstagramfeature #thatbookishfeature #aesthetic #bookblogger #bookworm #bookishlove #readersquad #readersofinstagram #booksarelife #yalit #yabooks #booklitty #handlettering #bookshelfgoals #myfavoritethings

A post shared by Tricia 💖. 19 . Student (@bookish_daily) on Jun 9, 2018 at 7:43pm PDT