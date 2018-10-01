【写真で見る】　インドネシア津波、被害者捜索続く

  • 2018年10月1日
People search through debris in a residential area in Palu. Photo: 30 September 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption マグニチュード7.5の地震が引き起こした巨大津波は高さ6メートルにも達した。少なくとも832人の死亡が確認されている。写真は、破壊されたスラウェシ島パルの住宅地

インドネシア・スラウェシ島中部は9月28日夕、地震による巨大津波に襲われた。30日までに少なくとも830人の死亡が確認され、必死の捜索が続いている。

Image copyright Reuters
Image caption 手作業で20人以上ががれきの下から救出された（30日、パル）
Image copyright EPA
Image caption 生存者の捜索が続く。救助隊が震源地に接近すればするほど、死者数は増えるおそれがある
Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption 身元確認のため被害者の遺体が次々と、病院に運び込まれている（30日、パル）
Image copyright EPA
Image caption 人口33万5000人のパル市は津波で甚大な被害を受けた
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption パル湾のタマンリア海岸では、ほとんどの建物や植生が津波にさらわれた
Image copyright AFP
Image caption パルでは10階建てのホテルも破壊された。大勢ががれきの下敷きになっている恐れがある
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption イスラム教徒が大多数を占めるインドネシアで、夜の礼拝が始まろうとするところを最初の大きな揺れが襲った。写真中央は破壊されたバイトゥラフマン・モスク

（英語記事　In pictures: Search for Indonesia tsunami survivors

関連トピックス

この話題についてさらに読む