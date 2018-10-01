【写真で見る】 インドネシア津波、被害者捜索続く
- 2018年10月1日
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Line
- Share this with Twitter
-
共有する
Share this withこちらは外部リンクで新しいウィンドウを開きます
-
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
HatenaShare this with Hatena
-
MixiShare this with Mixi
-
LineShare this with Line
このリンクをコピーする共有について
こちらは外部リンクで新しいウィンドウを開きます
インドネシア・スラウェシ島中部は9月28日夕、地震による巨大津波に襲われた。30日までに少なくとも830人の死亡が確認され、必死の捜索が続いている。