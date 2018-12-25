【写真で見る】 世界各国のキリスト教、クリスマスの様子

  • 2018年12月25日

イエス・キリストの生誕を祝い、世界中のキリスト教徒がクリスマスを祝っている。

Pope Francis kneels down to pray during a Christmas Eve mass to mark the birth of Jesus Christ at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption カトリックの総本山バチカンでは、ローマ法王フランシスコ1世が現代消費主義の「とめどない欲望」を批判し、「分け与える」ことの大切さを説いた
Presentational white space
A girl attends a Christmas Eve mass in Cairo, Egypt Image copyright EPA
Image caption エジプト・カイロの教会でミサにあずかる女の子
Presentational white space
A couple kiss during a Christmas Eve ceremony at St Antuan Church in Istanbul, Turkey Image copyright EPA
Image caption トルコ・イスタンブールのクリスマスツリーの前でキスするカップル
Presentational white space
In Taiwan, people pose for pictures with a cardboard cutout of Pope Francis in the Catholic Holy Family Church in Taipei Image copyright EPA
Image caption 台北では信者たちがローマ法王の立て看板と写真を撮っている
Presentational white space
An altar boys holds a cross before a mass at the Notre Dame de Kinshasa cathedral in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo Image copyright Reuters
Image caption コンゴ民主共和国の首都キンシャサでのクリスマス・ミサ
Presentational white space
Families pose by a Christmas tree on Bondi Beach on December 25, 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption 南半球の豪ボンダイ・ビーチでクリスマスを祝う家族
Presentational white space
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, celebrates Christmas, at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico Image copyright Reuters
Image caption 中米からアメリカを目指す移民のこの少年は、メキシコ・ティフアナのシェルターでクリスマスを迎えた
Presentational white space
A priest prepares for a Christmas Eve mass for "yellow vests" protesters near a roundabout in Somain, northern France Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption フランスの反政府デモ「ジレ・ジョーヌ」（黄色いチョッキ）の参加者は、北部の町ソマンの道端でクリスマス・ミサを行った
Presentational white space
A woman prays at the Xishiku Catholic Church in Beijing, China Image copyright EPA
Image caption 中国・北京の教会で祈りを捧げる女性
Presentational white space
A Christian expatriate community attends a mass at Santa Maria Church in Dubai, United Arab Emirates Image copyright Reuters
Image caption アラブ首長国連邦（UAE）ドバイ首長国でも、キリスト教コミュニティーがクリスマスを祝った
Presentational white space

全ての写真の権利は著作権者に帰属します

関連トピックス

この話題についてさらに読む