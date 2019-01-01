【写真で見る】 2019年がスタート、世界各地で新年祝う花火

  • 2019年01月1日

2019年1月1日を迎え、新年を祝う花火やイルミネーションが世界各地を彩った。

Fireworks explode over the harbour and the Sydney Harbour Bridge landmark during New Year's celebrations in Sydney, Australia, 1 January 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption 世界で最も早く新年を迎える都市のひとつ、豪シドニーのハーバーブリッジでは、12分間に渡って花火が打ち上げられた
Fireworks explode over the Marina Bay at the stroke of midnight in Singapore, 1 January 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption シンガポールのマリーナベイに集まった市民も、色とりどりの花火を楽しんだ
Fireworks light up Hong Kong's iconic skyline as revellers celebrate the arrival of 2019, in China, 1 January 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption 香港の有名な高層ビル群も花火でお祝いムードに包まれた
Chinese people celebrate during a New Year's Eve ceremony in Beijing, China, 31 December 2018 Image copyright Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Image caption 北京では新年を祝うイベントが開催された
Fireworks illuminate the night sky over the Petronas Towers landmark during New Year's Day celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 1 January 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption マレーシアの首都クアラルンプールの高層ビルペトロナス・タワーズを、花火の鋭い光が包んだ
Fireworks and light effects illuminate the night sky from the Taipei 101 skyscraper during New Year's Eve celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, 1 January 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption 台湾では高層タワー台北101の花火を見に、たくさんの市民が夜の街に繰り出した
Buddhist believers light candles during celebrations to mark the Year of the Pig in the Chinese zodiac at Jogye temple in central Seoul, 1 January 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption 韓国・ソウルの寺院では、今年の干支の亥をかたどった、ろうそくのディスプレイが披露された
A reveller wears glasses that spell out 2019 during the New Year's Eve party in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 31 December 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption フィリピン・ケソンで「2019」の形のめがねをかけて新年を祝う市民
Fireworks illuminate the sky around Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during New Year's 2019 celebrations in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 1 January 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption アラブ首長国連邦（UAE）ドバイ首長国にある世界一の高さを誇るブルジュ・ハリファも花火に包まれた
Revellers launch fireworks from Jeongdongjin beach in Gangneung, Ganwon-province, South Korea Image copyright EPA
Image caption 韓国北東部・江陵市の海岸で打ち上げられる花火
A make-up artist decorates the hair of a woman in the shape of Santa Claus during the New Year preparations in Ahmedabad, India, 31 December 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption 髪をサンタクロースの形に結って信念の準備をするインドの女性
Fireworks over central Vladivostok during New Year's Eve celebrations, Russia, 31 December 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ロシアの極東・ウラジオストクも、いち早く新年を迎えた
Fireworks in London Image copyright PA
Image caption ブレグジット（イギリスの欧州連合離脱）を目前に控えたロンドンの年越しイベントでは、「London is open（ロンドンは開かれている）」というメッセージが7言語で流された。写真は午前0時を知らせるビッグ・ベン
Fireworks light up London Image copyright PA
Image caption テムズ川ではロンドンアイを中心に花火が上がった
Fireworks in Edinburgh Image copyright PA
Image caption スコットランド・エディンバラのバルモラル・ホテルの時計塔も、新年の花火で彩られた

全ての画像は著作権者に帰属します

この話題についてさらに読む