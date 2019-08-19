【写真で見る】 息をのむ自然と野生生物 ― 豪自然写真賞から

  • 2019年08月19日

オーストラリアや太平洋の島々などを舞台に撮影された、心打つ自然と野生生物の写真を紹介する。今年の「オーストラリア地理自然写真家年間賞」を受賞した作品の数々だ。

Aerial image of a dead fin whale surrounded by circling sharks in aquamarine waters off Western Australia Image copyright MAT BEETSON
Image caption オーストラリア西部の浜辺に打ち寄せられたクジラの周りをサメが泳いでいる。今年の最高賞に輝いた1枚。審査員たちは「死における見事な美しさ」を捉えたと評した
A man with an umbrella stands at the edge of a beach in Fingal Bay, New South Wales during a lightning storm Image copyright FLLOYD MALLON
Image caption オーストラリア南東部ニューサウスウェールズ州の落雷。撮影したフロイド・マロン氏は17歳だ
A crested horn shark swallowing the egg case of another shark species underwater in a Sydney reef Image copyright PETE MCGEE
Image caption オーストラリアの海でオデコネコザメがポートジャクソンシャークの卵のうを飲み込もうとしている
An orange decorator crab covered in many hydroids seen in waters in Indonesia Image copyright ROSS GUDGEON
Image caption インドネシアの海中で暮らす小型のカニ、モクズショイ。捕食者を遠ざけるため、チクリと刺すヒドロ虫を体にまとっている
Two eastern grey kangaroos stand in a field in Kosciuszko National Park amid snowfall Image copyright CHARLES DAVIS
Image caption 雪の中のオオカンガルー。オーストラリア南東部ニューサウスウェールズ州のコジオスコ国立公園で
Huge volumes of water crash down the Barron Falls in Kuranda, Queensland Image copyright NEIL PRITCHARD
Image caption オーストラリア北東部クイーンズランド州のバロン滝で大雨の季節に見られる激流
A Mertens' water monitor lizard gazes at its reflection in the photographer's equipment Image copyright ETIENNE LITTLEFAIR
Image caption カメラに接近するメルテンスオオトカゲ。オーストラリア北部ノーザンテリトリー州
A mum and baby wombat trek through the snow leaving tracks behind them in Kosciuszko National Park, New South Wales Image copyright CHARLES DAVIS
Image caption ウォンバットの母親と赤ちゃんが雪を踏んで巣穴へと移動する。オーストラリア南東部ニューサウスウェールズ州のコジオスコ国立公園で
Dolphins dive next to humpback whales seen closer to the surface Image copyright SCOTT PORTELLI
Image caption トンガの沖合いで、メスを探すザトウクジラのオスがイルカたちのわきを泳いで行く
A dead kangaroo in a dry creek in Menindee Lakes in New South Wales Image copyright MELISSA WILLIAMS-BROWN
Image caption 干上がったオーストラリア・メニンディー湖に残されたカンガルーの死体

すべての写真の権利は著作権者に帰属します

（英語記事　Australian Geographic's photo prize winners

