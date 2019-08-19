【写真で見る】 息をのむ自然と野生生物 ― 豪自然写真賞から
- 2019年08月19日
オーストラリアや太平洋の島々などを舞台に撮影された、心打つ自然と野生生物の写真を紹介する。今年の「オーストラリア地理自然写真家年間賞」を受賞した作品の数々だ。
すべての写真の権利は著作権者に帰属します
（英語記事 Australian Geographic's photo prize winners）