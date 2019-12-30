【写真で見る】 2019年を象徴する世界報道写真 ゴーン被告も
- 2019年12月30日
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Line
- Share this with Twitter
-
共有する
Share this withこちらは外部リンクで新しいウィンドウを開きます
-
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
HatenaShare this with Hatena
-
MixiShare this with Mixi
-
LineShare this with Line
このリンクをコピーする共有について
こちらは外部リンクで新しいウィンドウを開きます
世界各国の報道機関が撮影した報道写真の中から、2019年を象徴するものを紹介する。
スーダンの未来を変える女子大生、「すべての人が革命の象徴」と BBC単独取材
「兵士より多くの市民が犠牲に」 ノルマンディー上陸作戦75周年、続く国内議論
写真は全て著作権保持者に属します
（英語記事 Striking photojournalism from around the world in 2019）