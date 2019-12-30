【写真で見る】 2019年を象徴する世界報道写真　ゴーン被告も

  • 2019年12月30日

世界各国の報道機関が撮影した報道写真の中から、2019年を象徴するものを紹介する。

An aerial view as a farmer feeds his sheep in Louth, Australia in February. Local communities in the Darling River area are facing drought and clean water shortages as debate grows over the alleged mismanagement of the Murray-Darling Basin. Image copyright Mark Evans / Getty Images
Image caption オーストラリア・ルースでヒツジにえさを与える農家。オーストラリア東部は数カ月にわたり厳しい干ばつに見舞われており、農家を苦しめている（2019年2月撮影）
Devotees throw turmeric powder as an offering to the shepherd god Khandoba as others carry a palanquin during 'Somvati Amavasya' at a temple in Jejuri, India, 4 February 2019. Image copyright Danish Siddiqui / reuters
Image caption インド・ジェジュリの寺院で、牧畜の神カンドーバにターメリックを捧げる信徒。左側には神輿がかつがれている（2019年2月4日撮影）
Enia Joaquin Luis, 11, wakes up beside her sister Luisa, 6, under plastic sheets to protect themselves from rain at a shelter in Buzi, Mozambique, following Cyclone Idai in March. Image copyright Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP
Image caption エニア・ホアキン・ルイちゃん（11）と妹のルイザちゃん（6）が、モザンビークの避難所で、雨をしのぐビニールシートの中で目を覚ました。3月14日に同国を襲ったサイクロン「アイダイ」は多くの犠牲者を出した。国連によると、モザンビークでは「アイダイ」の通過した地域に住んでいた170万人が被害にあったほか、マラウイでも91万人、ジンバブエでも数千人が被災した（2019年3月撮影）
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hugs a mosque-goer at the Kilbirnie Mosque in Wellington, following the mass shooting attacks on two mosques in Christchurch in 15 March 2019. Image copyright Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images
Image caption 2019年3月15日、白人至上主義の男がニュージーランド・クライストチャーチのモスク（イスラム教礼拝所）2カ所を銃撃し、51人が死亡した。ジャシンダ・アーダーン首相はウェリントンのキルバーニー・モスクを訪れ、ムスリムの女性と抱き合った。男は襲撃の様子をフェイスブックで配信しており、SNS大手は過激派の規制を強化した（2019年3月15日撮影）
Kurdish families celebrate Nowruz, Kurdish New Year in the mountainous area around on Akre in Iraq. The festival in March marks the Persian New Year, as well as the vernal equinox and is celebrated by diverse communities across western and central Asia. Image copyright Micah Garen / Getty Images
Image caption イラク・アクラの山岳地帯で、ペルシャ暦の新年を祝うクルド人の家族。ペルシャ暦の新年は春分とともに始まり、西アジアや中央アジアのさまざまな地域社会で祝われている（2019年3月撮影）
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn is escorted out of the Tokyo Detention House in April following his release on bail for multiple charges of financial misconduct. Image copyright Behrouz Mehri / AFP
Image caption 金融商品取引法違反などの罪で逮捕された日産自動車前会長のカルロス・ゴーン被告が、東京拘置所から再保釈された時の写真。ゴーン被告の弁護団は、日本政府が検察当局や日産の幹部と共に、ゴーン被告を陥れたと批判している（2019年4月撮影）
Jesus Tavarez and Juan De La O kiss on the steps that are covered in rainbow colours for Pride Month at Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park in New York City in June. Image copyright Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Image caption 米ニューヨークのフランクリン D. ルーズベルト・フォー・フリーダムズ州立公園の階段でキスするヘスス・トヴァレスさんとフアン・デ・ラ・オーさん。この階段はLGBTQ（性的マイノリティー）を祝う「プライド」に合わせて虹色に彩られた（2019年6月撮影）
The spire of the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral collapses as the cathedral is engulfed in flames in Paris on 15 April 2019. Image copyright Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / AFP
Image caption パリ・ノートルダム寺院の火災で崩れ落ちる尖塔。この火災では尖塔や屋根の一部が焼失したが、消火活動が夜通し行われ、鐘楼2棟は無事だった。エマニュエル・マクロン大統領は5年で再建を実現するとしている（2019年4月15日撮影）
Alaa Salah, gestures (as people film her on their mobile phones) during a protest, along a bridge in Khartoum, Sudan, demanding Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir to step down, 8 April 2019. Image copyright Courtesy Lana H Haroun
Image caption アフリカ北東部スーダンでは4月、30年にわたって実権を握ってきたオマル・バシル大統領が失脚。バシル氏に対する抗議デモの中で、女子大生のアラ・サラーさん（22）が抗議する様子がインターネットで話題となった。白い服に身を包んだサラーさんは「ヌビアの女王」と呼ばれるようになった（2019年4月8日撮影）

スーダンの未来を変える女子大生、「すべての人が革命の象徴」と　BBC単独取材

President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, 30 June 2019. Image copyright Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
Image caption 韓国と北朝鮮を隔てる軍事境界線で会談するドナルド･トランプ米大統領と北朝鮮の金正恩（キム・ジョンウン）朝鮮労働党委員。トランプ氏は現職の米大統領として初めて、境界線を歩いて越え、北朝鮮側に入った（2019年6月30日撮影）
People participate in the tenth annual tomato fight Image copyright Diana Sanchez / AFP
Image caption コロンビア・スタマルチャンで行われた、トマト収穫祭「トマティーナ」でトマトをぶつけ合う住民たち。トマティーナは元々スペインの伝統行事だが、ここスタマルチャンでも10年前から行われている（2019年6月撮影）
Military re-enactors look on as 280 paratroopers take part in a parachute drop onto fields at Sannerville on 5 June 2019 at Sannerville, France. Image copyright Christopher Furlong / Getty Images
Image caption 第2次世界大戦のノルマンディー上陸作戦75周年を記念したイベントで、フランス・サンヌヴィルに降り立つ280人のパラシュート部隊。1944年6月6日、連合国軍は海と空からノルマンディーに上陸し、ナチスドイツに占領されたフランスなどを奪還した（2019年6月5日撮影）

「兵士より多くの市民が犠牲に」　ノルマンディー上陸作戦75周年、続く国内議論

Democratic Representatives Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley speak out in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA. 15 July 2019. Image copyright Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA
Image caption ドナルド・トランプ米大統領が野党・民主党の女性下院議員4人に「もとの国に帰れ」などとツイートした問題で、米下院は7月、トランプ氏の言葉を「人種差別的な発言」と非難する決議を可決した。ツイートの標的とされたラシーダ・タリーブ氏、イルハン・オマール氏、アレクサンドリア・オカシオ・コルテス氏、アヤナ・プレスリー氏は、記者会見でトランプ氏を非難した（左から、2019年7月15日撮影）
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Ivy-Fleur Boileau, Virgile Mouquet, Adelaide Charlier and Alicia Arquetoux - French activists from the Youth for Climate movement - attend the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, 23 July 2019. Image copyright Philippe Wojazer / Reuters
Image caption フランスの国民議会に出席するグレタ・トゥーンベリさん（右から2番目）と、気候変動に立ち向かうユースグループ「Youth for Climate」のイヴィ＝フルール・ボアローさん、ヴァージル・モーケさん、アデレード・シャルリエさん、アリシア・アルケトゥーさん。トゥーンベリさんは米誌「TIME」が選ぶ「パーソン・オブ・ジ・イヤ－」（今年の人）に史上最年少で選ばれた（2019年7月23日撮影）
Pro-democracy protesters react as police fire water cannons outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, 15 September 2019. Image copyright Isaac Lawrence / AFP
Image caption 香港の民主化・反政府デモで警察の放水を受ける参加者。デモは6月、犯罪容疑者の中国本土引き渡しを可能にする「逃亡犯条例」改定案への抗議として始まったものの、徐々に反政府デモへと変化。6カ月にわたって香港を揺るがしている（2019年9月15日撮影）
Afghans listen to speeches during the final campaign rally for presidential candiate Abdullah Abdullah in Bamiyan Image copyright Paula Bronstein / Getty Images
Image caption アフガニスタンの反政府武装勢力タリバンによって破壊されたバーミヤン渓谷の仏像の前で、大統領候補アブドゥラ・アブドゥラ行政長官の演説を聞く市民。タリバンによる警告を受け、多くに市民が投票に行くことを恐れ、投票しなかった。12月に発表された最終結果では現職のアシュラフ・ガーニ大統領の再選が決定した
A destroyed house is seen in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, 8 September 2019. Image copyright LOREN ELLIOTT / Reuters
Image caption ハリケーン「ドリアン」で破壊された、バハマ・マーシュ湾の家。「ドリアン」は同国を襲った史上最大のハリケーンで、少なくとも43人が亡くなった（2019年9月8日撮影）
A masked Kashmiri man with his head covered with barbed wire attends a protest in Srinagar in October following the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government. Image copyright Danish Ismail / Reuters
Image caption インド政府が8月、実効支配するカシミール地方の自治権をはく奪したことを受け、マスクと有刺鉄線を身につけて抗議する男性（2019年10月撮影）
A man from the Guajajara community stands by a fire at a loggers camp Image copyright Ueslei Marcelino / REUTERS
Image caption ブラジルのアマゾン熱帯雨林で起きた大規模な森林火災から、先住民居住区域を守るグアジャハラ人の男性。ジャイル・ボルソナロ大統領は、アマゾン火災に適切に対処しなかったとして、国内外から大きな批判を浴びた
A woman covers her face against a background of smoke plumes Image copyright Delil Souleiman/AFP
Image caption トルコ国境に近いシリアのクルド人の街ラス・アル・アインで顔を隠す女性。後方では、トルコ軍用機の航行を妨害するためにタイヤが燃やされ、黒い煙がたちこめている。トルコのレジェプ・タイイップ・エルドアン大統領は10月、トランプ米大統領がシリア国境から軍を退去したことを受け、同地域のクルド人勢力への攻撃を開始した
A baby in front of the gates to the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Mexico Image copyright Veronica G. Cardenas / Reuters
Image caption メキシコ・マタモロスの国境近くで母親と共にアメリカへの亡命を待つ1歳児

