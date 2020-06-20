【写真で見る】 爆破、救出、再開、キリン……6月13～19日の週を振り返る
- 2020年06月20日
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Line
- Share this with Twitter
-
共有する
Share this withこちらは外部リンクで新しいウィンドウを開きます
-
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
HatenaShare this with Hatena
-
MixiShare this with Mixi
-
LineShare this with Line
このリンクをコピーする共有について
こちらは外部リンクで新しいウィンドウを開きます
6月13～19日の1週間を、世界各地の力強い写真で振り返る。
すべての写真は著作権利者に属します
（英語記事 Striking news pictures from around the world ）