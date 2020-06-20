【写真で見る】 爆破、救出、再開、キリン……6月13～19日の週を振り返る

  • 2020年06月20日

6月13～19日の1週間を、世界各地の力強い写真で振り返る。

Barbers in Dhaka Image copyright Mohammad Ponir Hossain / Reuters
Image caption バングラデシュ・ダッカの理容店では、従業員が防護服とマスクを着用して仕事に当たっている
Patrick Harrison carries a man to safety Image copyright Dylan Martinez / Reuters
Image caption 13日にロンドンで行われた人種差別デモに参加したパトリック・ハッチンソンさん（中央）は、このデモに対抗していた男性を小競り合いから救い出した。男性を抱えて運び出す様子を写した写真はソーシャルメディアなどで拡散され、大きな称賛を浴びた
The Inter-Korean liaison office is destroyed Image copyright KCNA / Reuters
Image caption 北朝鮮と韓国の緊張が高まる中、北朝鮮は16日、同国・開城にある南北共同連絡事務所を爆破した。金正恩（キム・ジョンウン）朝鮮労働党委員長の妹で党幹部の金与正（キム・ヨジョン）氏は13日の談話で、連絡事務所の破壊を警告していた
A graduation ceremony at home Image copyright Caitlin Ochs / Reuters
Image caption 新型コロナウイルスの影響で、ニューヨークの学校では卒業式がリモートで行われることになった。ダグ・ハッスブルークさんは自宅から卒業式に参加する娘のリディアさんに、祝福の紙ふぶきを散らした
Diners in domes at a restaurant in Istanbul Image copyright Erdem Sahin / EPA-EFE
Image caption トルコ・イスタンブールのレストランでは、他人との距離を保ちながら食事を楽しめる工夫がされている
Visitors dressed in costumes take a selfie at Hong Kong's Disneyland Image copyright Anthony Wallace / AFP
Image caption 香港では5カ月ぶりにディズニーランドが営業を再開した
A man walks his dogs in Buenos Aires, Argentina Image copyright Juan Ignacio Roncoroni / EPA-EFE
Image caption アルゼンチンの首都ブエノスアイレスでは厳しいロックダウンが続くものの、感染率は南米の他国に比べて低い水準にとどまっている
Giraffes at the Chester Zoo Image copyright Peter Byrne / PA Media
Image caption イングランドではロックダウン緩和に伴い、動物園も営業を再開した。写真は、チェスター動物園でキリン舎の扉を開けるハンナ・オウエンズさん
Manchester City fans shown on a giant screen at the Etihad Stadium Image copyright Laurence Griffiths / AFP
Image caption イングランドではサッカー・プレミアリーグも再開されたが、試合は無観客で行われている。エティハド・スタジアムでのマンチェスター・シティ対アーセナル戦では、自宅から観戦するファンの様子が大型スクリーンに映し出された
すべての写真は著作権利者に属します

（英語記事　Striking news pictures from around the world

