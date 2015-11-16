13日夜にパリで起きた連続襲撃事件の現時点での死者129人には、少なくとも15カ国の人々が含まれていた。人々は事件後、連絡が取れない家族や友人をツイッターのハッシュタグを使って探そうとした。なかには死亡確認という形で、愛する人を見つけることになった痛ましい事例もある。
【パリ連続襲撃】15カ国の市民が犠牲に
- 2015年11月16日
