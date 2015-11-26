「ロシアは我々の親戚を攻撃」　トルコのエルドアン大統領が演説　
  • 2015年11月26日

トルコのエルドアン大統領は24日の演説で、同国軍がロシア軍機を撃墜したことについて「隣国に敵意はいだいていない」と述べ、ロシアとの緊張を緩和しようとしたが、一方で、ロシアがシリア領内のトルコ系民族トルクメン人を攻撃していると非難。シリアをめぐる複雑な利害関係が浮き彫りになっている。