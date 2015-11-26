トルコのエルドアン大統領は24日の演説で、同国軍がロシア軍機を撃墜したことについて「隣国に敵意はいだいていない」と述べ、ロシアとの緊張を緩和しようとしたが、一方で、ロシアがシリア領内のトルコ系民族トルクメン人を攻撃していると非難。シリアをめぐる複雑な利害関係が浮き彫りになっている。
「ロシアは我々の親戚を攻撃」 トルコのエルドアン大統領が演説
- 2015年11月26日
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Line
- Share this with Twitter
-
共有する
Share this withこちらは外部リンクで新しいウィンドウを開きます
-
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
HatenaShare this with Hatena
-
MixiShare this with Mixi
-
LineShare this with Line
このリンクをコピーする共有について
こちらは外部リンクで新しいウィンドウを開きます