ロンドン北東部の地下鉄レイトンストーン駅構内で5日夜に男がナイフで通行人3人を刺し、1人が重傷、1人が軽傷を負った事件で、犯人が取り押さえられる現場シーンを通行人が撮影した。「あんたなんかムスリムじゃない」と犯人を非難する声も聞こえる。BBCのジューン・ケリー記者がリポートする。
ロンドンの地下鉄刺傷 犯人取り押さえの現場
- 2015年12月7日
