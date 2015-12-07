ロンドンの地下鉄刺傷　犯人取り押さえの現場　
ロンドン北東部の地下鉄レイトンストーン駅構内で5日夜に男がナイフで通行人3人を刺し、1人が重傷、1人が軽傷を負った事件で、犯人が取り押さえられる現場シーンを通行人が撮影した。「あんたなんかムスリムじゃない」と犯人を非難する声も聞こえる。BBCのジューン・ケリー記者がリポートする。