昨年1月7日にパリの風刺週刊誌「シャルリ・エブド」編集部が襲撃されてから1年。3日間に及んだ連続襲撃事件を追悼してオランド仏大統領は7日、パリ警察本部前でスピーチし、犠牲者を悼むと共に警察の働きを称えた。
「シャルリ・エブド」襲撃1年 仏大統領、警察を称え
- 2016年01月8日
