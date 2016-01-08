「シャルリ・エブド」襲撃1年　仏大統領、警察を称え
お使いの端末ではメディアプレイバックはご利用になれません

「シャルリ・エブド」襲撃1年　仏大統領、警察を称え

  • 2016年01月8日

昨年1月7日にパリの風刺週刊誌「シャルリ・エブド」編集部が襲撃されてから1年。3日間に及んだ連続襲撃事件を追悼してオランド仏大統領は7日、パリ警察本部前でスピーチし、犠牲者を悼むと共に警察の働きを称えた。