英バッキンガム宮殿のバーチャルツアーがスマートフォンのアプリで体験できるようになる。宮殿がグーグルとの共同プロジェクトで開発したアプリは、段ボール紙でできた3Dメガネにスマートフォンを装着して見る。メガネを掛ければ、頭の動きに合わせて画像が変化し、あたかも部屋の中に立って見回すような感覚になる。BBCのニコラス・ウィッチェル王室担当記者がリポートする。
バッキンガム宮殿のバーチャルツアー アプリが登場
- 2016年01月25日
