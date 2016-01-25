バッキンガム宮殿のバーチャルツアーがアプリに
バッキンガム宮殿のバーチャルツアー　アプリが登場

英バッキンガム宮殿のバーチャルツアーがスマートフォンのアプリで体験できるようになる。宮殿がグーグルとの共同プロジェクトで開発したアプリは、段ボール紙でできた3Dメガネにスマートフォンを装着して見る。メガネを掛ければ、頭の動きに合わせて画像が変化し、あたかも部屋の中に立って見回すような感覚になる。BBCのニコラス・ウィッチェル王室担当記者がリポートする。