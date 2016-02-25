大晦日の暴行事件　独当局の検挙進まず
ドイツのケルンで昨年の大晦日、数百人の女性が性的暴行を受けたり、バッグを奪われたりする事件が起きた。ケルン市警によると、性的暴行での逮捕は1人に留まっている。また、検挙者のほとんどが北アフリカ出身の不法入国者や難民申請者だという。事件は、移民受け入れに積極的な姿勢を示してきたメルケル首相への批判も勢いづけている。BBCのジェニー・ヒル記者がリポートする。