【英国民投票】EU離脱で国内法は変わるのか
お使いの端末ではメディアプレイバックはご利用になれません

【英国民投票】EU離脱か残留か　法規制も焦点

  • 2016年04月19日

英国で欧州連合（EU）からの離脱を問う国民投票が6月23日に実施されるまで2カ月強。先週15日には正式な選挙運動が解禁となった。離脱派、残留派それぞれが熱心に主張を展開しているが、焦点のひとつが、EUが英国内の法規制に及ぼしている影響だ。BBCのクライブ・コールマン記者がリポートする。