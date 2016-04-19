英国で欧州連合（EU）からの離脱を問う国民投票が6月23日に実施されるまで2カ月強。先週15日には正式な選挙運動が解禁となった。離脱派、残留派それぞれが熱心に主張を展開しているが、焦点のひとつが、EUが英国内の法規制に及ぼしている影響だ。BBCのクライブ・コールマン記者がリポートする。
【英国民投票】EU離脱か残留か 法規制も焦点
- 2016年04月19日
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Line
- Share this with Twitter
-
共有する
Share this withこちらは外部リンクで新しいウィンドウを開きます
-
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
HatenaShare this with Hatena
-
MixiShare this with Mixi
-
LineShare this with Line
このリンクをコピーする共有について
こちらは外部リンクで新しいウィンドウを開きます