原爆で死んだ米捕虜12人――足跡たどる広島の男性

原爆で死んだ米捕虜12人――足跡辿る広島の男性
  • 2016年05月26日

オバマ米大統領があす、現職大統領として初めて広島の平和記念公園を訪れる。米国では、第2次世界大戦末期の原爆投下は戦争終結を早めたとして正当化する向きも少なくないが、広島で捕虜となっていた米兵12人も犠牲になったことはあまり知られていない。広島在住の森重昭さんは、被爆した米兵たちの足跡をたどり、親族と交流してきた。森さんの取り組みをドキュメンタリーにしたバリー・フレシェット監督に話を聞いた。