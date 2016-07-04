バングラデシュ襲撃　外国人が標的に

バングラデシュ襲撃　外国人を標的にした犯行
  2016年07月4日

バングラデシュの首都ダッカで1日夜に起きた人質事件は、12時間にわたった膠着状態の後、特殊部隊の突入で終わった。外国人が標的とされ、日本人7人を含む死者20人のほとんどが鋭利な凶器で殺害されるという残虐な犯行に国内外に衝撃が広がった。BBCのサンジョイ・マジュムダー記者が現地からリポートする。