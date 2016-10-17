周囲で聞こえている音楽を認識するアプリを開発した「Shazam」の最高経営責任者（CEO）、リッチ・ライリーさんはブラウザーに不可欠なツールバーの発案者のひとりと言われる。ライリーさんにスタートアップを目指す人へのアドバイスを聞いた。
ツールバー生みの親R・ライリーさんに聞く
- 2016年10月17日
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Line
- Share this with Twitter
-
共有する
Share this withこちらは外部リンクで新しいウィンドウを開きます
-
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
HatenaShare this with Hatena
-
MixiShare this with Mixi
-
LineShare this with Line
このリンクをコピーする共有について
こちらは外部リンクで新しいウィンドウを開きます