ツールバー生みの親R・ライリーさんに聞く
お使いの端末ではメディアプレイバックはご利用になれません

ツールバー生みの親R・ライリーさんに聞く

  • 2016年10月17日

周囲で聞こえている音楽を認識するアプリを開発した「Shazam」の最高経営責任者（CEO）、リッチ・ライリーさんはブラウザーに不可欠なツールバーの発案者のひとりと言われる。ライリーさんにスタートアップを目指す人へのアドバイスを聞いた。