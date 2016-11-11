【米政権交代】トランプ氏当選　さまざまな形で祝うロシア
  • 2016年11月11日

今月8日に投開票された米大統領選で共和党候補のドナルド・トランプ氏が当選したことを受け、ロシア人は様々な形で当選を祝っている。BBCのサラ・レインズフォード記者がリポートする。