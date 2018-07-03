雲のパンケーキ？　米に出現したアーチ雲とは
  • 2018年07月3日

アーチ雲（棚雲）は、温かい空気が冷たい空気に押し上げられて発生する。米ミシガン州のスーペリア湖で観測された。