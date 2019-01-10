米メディック・モバイルは、医療用の最先端機器を開発する非営利企業だ。病院や医療の専門家から遠いアフリカの農村部でも、体調を診断できるアプリを開発した。
世界を揺るがす――遠隔地の医療にアプリでビッグデータ活用
- 2019年01月10日
