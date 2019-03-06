【世界を揺るがす】　すべての交通機関をアプリひとつで
【世界を揺るがす】　交通渋滞のない世界へ　すべての交通機関をアプリひとつで

  • 2019年03月6日

あらゆる交通手段をワンストップで使えるアプリが各地で登場している。「渋滞のない世界」は実現するのか。