Yep! THATS ME 😬 Still can’t believe it!I’m officially in #NBALIVE19 y’all!! So thankful @easportsnba made this opportunity happen for women to create their own characters! Never thought playing this as a kid I’d be IN THE GAME! 🏀🙏🏽Baby hairs on fleek 😂 #ShesInTheGame #ad pic.twitter.com/slFgwJcjuX