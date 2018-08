WORKSHOPS: do you kill your houseplants? I’m hosting a string of Houseplant 101 workshops for @patchplants! We’ll be covering everything from the basics up, plus tea, plus cake. First one’s on Monday but there are three more after that. Ticket link in profile 🌿

A post shared by Alice Vincent (@noughticulture) on Jun 1, 2018 at 4:17am PDT