팝스타 테일러 스위프트(28)가 미국 중간선거에서 민주당 후보에 투표하겠다며 첫 공식 정치 발언을 해 화제다.
자신의 정치적 성향에 대해 일체 입장을 밝히지 않아 온 그는 6일 밤 인스타그램에 "지난 2년간의 사건들로 인해" 정치에 관해 입장을 밝히게 되었다고 말했다.
스위프트는 "나는 우리 모두가 마땅히 누려야 할 인권을 보호하고, 이를 위해 싸울 후보가 누구일지 판단해 투표할 것이다"라고 썼다.
미국 중간선거는 11월 6일 열린다.
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
스위프트는 지난 6월 시카고에서 아직 자신의 성정체성을 숨기고 있는 LGBT를 "사랑하고 존경한다"고 밝힌 바 있다.
이번 인스타그램 포스팅에서도 그는 "나는 LGBT 권리를 위해 싸워야 한다고 믿는다. 누군가의 성정체성이나 성별로 인한 차별은 잘못됐다"고 적었다.
이어 "이 나라에서 일어나고 있는 유색인종을 향한 체계적인 인종차별은 무섭고 끔찍하고 만연하다"고 덧붙였다.
스위프트의 인스타그램 팔로워 수는 1억1천만 명이 넘는다. 그는 전통적으로 공화당이 강세를 보여온 테네시주에서 투표한다.
스위프트는 나아가 테네시주의 공화당 여성 상원의원 후보인 마샤 블랙번을 비판했다. "여성의 정계 진출을 늘 지지해왔고 앞으로도 그럴 것이지만, 마샤 블랙번을 지지할 수 없다"며 "의회에서 그의 투표 기록은 끔찍하다"고 말했다.
이어 블랙번이 "남녀동등임금법에 반대표를 던졌고, 가정폭력, 스토킹, 데이트폭력을 방지하는 취지의 여성폭력방지법 연장에서도 반대표를 던졌다"고 말했다.
스위프트가 지지를 표한 후보 중 한 명은 필 브래더슨이다. 브래더슨은 전 테네시 주지사로 최근 논란이 되었던 브렛 캐버노 미국 연방대법관의 지명을 지지했었다.
'테일러 스위프트 음악 25% 덜 좋아한다'
미국 도널드 트럼프 대통령은 스위프트의 발언에 대한 기자들의 질문에 "이제 테일러 스위프트의 음악을 25% 덜 좋아한다"고 말했다.
이어 마샤 블랙번은 "아주 잘하고 있다"며 "테일러 스위프트는 그에 대해 아무것도 모를 것"이라고 덧붙였다.
지난 2012년 트럼프 대통령은 테일러 스위프트가 아주 멋지다며, 함께 사진을 찍어줘서 감사하다는 트위터 메시지를 올린 바 있다.
온라인 반응은?
테일러 스위프트의 해당 인스타그램 글은 166만 개가 넘는 "좋아요"를 기록했다.
일부 사용자는 스위프트와 그와 종종 마찰을 빚어온 "예(Ye)" (이전 카니예 웨스트)와 대비시키기도 했다.
그가 예전에 대통령 출마를 고려하겠다고 한 발언과, 공개적으로 트럼프 대통령을 지지해 온 것과 비교된다는 것이다.
공교롭게도 스위프트의 인스타그램 글은 예(Ye)가 모든 SNS 계정을 닫은 후 바로 다음날 올라왔다.