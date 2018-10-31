미국 요세미티 국립공원의 절벽에서 추락해 숨진 남성과 여성이 인도의 부부인 것으로 확인됐다.
비슈누 비스와나트(29)과 미나크쉬 무르티(30)은 미국에 거주하면서 여행한 곳의 사진을 올리는 블로그를 운영하고 있었다.
최근의 인스타그램 사진에서 부부는 위험한 장소에서 사진을 찍는 '배짱'에 대해 생각한 글을 적기도 했다.
공원 관리원들이 현장을 조사하고 있지만 정확한 사인이 밝혀지지 않을 수 있다고 한다.
비스와나트와 무르티의 시신은 지난 25일(현지시간) 태프트 포인트의 전망대 아래의 험준한 암반 지대에서 발견됐다고 국립공원 대변인 제미이 리처즈는 말했다.
태프트 포인트는 계곡 바닥으로부터 900미터가량 솟아 있어 로맨틱한 사진이나 웨딩 사진 촬영지로 인기 있는 곳이다.
"아직 어떠한 이유로 그들이 추락했는지는 모릅니다." 리처즈는 샌프란시스코 크로니클에 말했다.
"어떤 일이 발생했는지 살펴보고 있습니다. 결코 알 수 없게 될 수도 있지만 모든 측면에서 비극적인 추락 사고입니다."
'여행 중독'
부부는 '홀리데이스 앤 해필리 에버 애프터스'라는 블로그를 운영했는데 거기서 자신들을 '여행 중독'이라고 표현했다.
블로그에서 무르티는 자신을 "언어를 갖고 하는 왈츠를 사랑하는, 인어의 머리칼을 한 방랑자"라고 소개했고 자신의 남편을 "놀라운 사진 기술로 나와 모두를 놀라게 하는 캡틴 크리에이티브"라고 표현했다.
부부는 모두 2010년 인도 케랄라의 대학을 졸업했고 대학 측은 "졸업생 두 명의 사고"를 애도했다.
비슈누의 형제 지슈누 비스와나트는 인도의 AP통신에 부부가 23일 절벽 근처에서 삼각대를 세워놓고 셀카를 찍다가 추락한 듯하다고 말했다.
그는 둘이 4년 전 케랄라의 힌두교 사원에서 결혼했으며, 장례식은 미국에서 치를 것이라고 말했다.
비스와나트는 시스코에서 소프트웨어 엔지니어로 일했으며 자신의 직업 때문에 부인과 함께 뉴욕에서 캘리포니아로 이사할 계획이었다.
1만 4천 명의 팔로워를 거느린 부부의 인스타그램에는 지난 3월 위험한 장소에서 셀카를 찍는 것의 위험성에 관해 쓴 글이 있었다.
CHASING SUNSETS or CHASING LIKES ??? 😛 ... Sooo today on #socialmediabadasstribe we are talking about limits of #doitforthegram.😶Yeah sure it can be limitless but guys, we reaaaallly need to have boundaries(this is handy as life lessons too but we will revisit that later😉) A lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts of standing at the edge of cliffs ⛰and skyscrapers🌆, but did you know that wind gusts can be FATAL??? ☠️ Is our life just worth one photo? ... When we squirm at another selfie attempt gone south 😱 from a skyscraper, let’s remember to save that in our core memory 🧠 and not the memory dump 🛢(I am still on the Inside Out 🎬 train y'all 😬) Same applies when we get our knickers in a twist and hog a spot till we get the perfect shot🙄 I know I know, I am guilty as charged for all of this 🤦♀️ and if I didn’t have Mr. Two Goody Shoes, Vishnu 🤭 with me, I am not even sure if I would have written this post. ... Let us all try to be responsible digital citizens and use our “numbers” to be transparent and honest, shall we?🤗 None of us is perfect and the more we accept it and share our flaws as much as our wins, we are one step closer to creating a sane social media without the scary brouhahas.💕✨ ... Still there?👀 Woohoo, a backflip is in order, or wait maybe a pizza? 🍕 What about a unicorn ice-cream 🦄 🍦 with some Disney-approved cotton candy 🍭🍬 and pixie dust infused sprinkles 🧚♀️ if…..IF you could tell me the one time you were effin’ proud of being candid and real AF in social media? 😎 ... PS - Not sponsored but sweatshirt is from @radearthsupply • • • #grandcanyonnps #northrim #instagramaz #visitarizona #travelarizona #shotzdelight #discovertheroad #usaroadtrip #visittheusa #outdoorsusa #exploretheusa #womenwhoexplore #iamtb #radparks #thediscoverer #gtgi #sheisnotlost #wearetravelgirls #hikemore #radgirlslife #travelreality #dreamscape @womenwhoexplore @visit_arizona @visittheusa @shotzdelight
"우리 중에는 당신을 비롯하여 절벽 끝이나 고층빌딩 끝에 서서 배짱을 부리는 걸 좋아하는 사람들이 많죠. 하지만 바람이 치명적일 수 있다는 것 아셨나요?" 무르티는 자신이 그랜드캐년의 절벽 끝에 앉아 있는 사진을 올리면서 이렇게 덧붙였다.
"우리의 생명이 달랑 사진 한 장의 값어치인가요?"
10명 이상의 사람들이 올해 요세미티에서 사망했다.
지난달에는 이스라엘의 한 10대 소년이 요세미티 공원의 다른 편에서 셀카를 찍다가 사고로 추락해 숨졌다.