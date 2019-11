View this post on Instagram

13 weeks pregnant and still going strong. Still going to fires. Little firefighter in the making!! First fire for Bub is tomorrow mornings strike team to mid coast. Safe to say ‘fighting fires before you were born’🔥🔥👩🏻‍🚒👨🏻‍🚒 #asiamafirefighterjustlikealltherest #nswrfs #nswfires #fireemergancy #rfsstriketeams