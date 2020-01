빌리 아일리시 방한: 뚜렛, 슬럿 셰이밍..그는 누구?

View this post on Instagram

| 𝕾𝖕𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖇𝖔𝖚𝖓𝖉 | Superstar. Defiant. Gen Z. "Bad Guy." You just can't put a label on @billieeilish. Having conquered the music world by breaking every rule imaginable, the 17-year-old superstar is redefining success as she navigates it, experiencing both the beauty and gore of fame. This year, she became the third woman in history to achieve multiple No. 1 alternative singles via Billboard—sharing company with the likes of Alanis Morissette and Sinead O'Connor. With the world at her talon-like fingertips, the star opens up about art, clairvoyance, and sleep paralysis.