크로스핏 CEO가 조지 플로이드 사건을 조롱한 후 사임했다

크로스핏 최고경영자(CEO)가 조지 플로이드의 죽음과 그로 인한 시위에 대해 조롱하는 글을 올려 물의를 빚은 후 사임했다.
그렉 글래스먼 크로스핏 CEO는 운동선수, 체육관, 스포츠 의류 기업들이 크로스핏 브랜드와 관계를 끊자 사임했다.
글래스먼은 자신이 크로스핏 커뮤니티에 "균열"을 조장했음을 시인했다.
글래스먼의 사임 소식은 미국 텍사스에서 열린 조지 플로이드의 장례식 날에 전해졌다. 플로이드는 지난달 무장을 하지 않았던 상태에서 미니애폴리스의 경찰이 무릎으로 그의 목을 압박한 후 숨졌다.
글래스먼은 어떻게 사임했나?
9일 발표한 성명에서 글래스먼은 이렇게 말했다. "저는 크로스핏의 CEO 자리에서 물러나며 은퇴하기로 결심했습니다."
"지난 토요일 저는 크로스핏 커뮤니티에 균열을 조장했으며 의도치 않게 커뮤니티의 많은 회원들에게 상처를 입혔습니다."
그의 후임인 데이브 캐스트로 또한 성명을 내 "크로스핏은 글로벌하며 다양성을 존중하고 강한 커뮤니티입니다"라고 말했다.
"그러나 우리의 커뮤니티가 상처를 입었습니다. 각기 다른 의견과 관점, 경험을 갖고 있음에도 불구하고 우리의 공동 연대는 수백만의 사람들을 한데 모았습니다."
고등학교 체조 선수였던 글래스먼은 캘리포니아에 있는 자기 부모의 집 차고에서 크로스핏을 창업했다. 현재 크로스핏은 전세계 1만3000개 가량의 체육관과 제휴 중이다.
어떤 논란이 있었나?
그렉 글래스먼은 지난 6일 인종차별이 공중보건 문제라는 공중보건기구의 트윗에 "플로이드19"라는 댓글을 달았다.
또한 왜 크로스핏이 조지 플로이드의 죽음에 대해 침묵하고 있느냐는 한 회원을 두고 "제정신이 아니다"라고 말했다.
버즈피드에 따르면 문제의 트윗을 올리기 수 시간 전, 글래스먼은 체육관 관계자들과의 화상회의에서 이렇게 말했다. "우린 조지 플로이드의 죽음을 애도하지 않습니다. 저나 저희 직원 누구도 그렇지 않다고 봐요."
"왜 제가 그의 죽음을 애도해야 하는지 그 이유를 말해주시겠습니까? 백인이니까 그래야 한다는 거 말고요."
그의 발언에 대한 여론 반응은?
수백 개의 제휴 체육관들이 크로스핏을 이름에서 빼버렸다.
이름이 '크로스핏 페트워스'였던 워싱턴DC 소재의 체육관은 이름을 '페트워스 피트니스'로 변경하고 인스타그램에 이렇게 썼다. "'모두를 위한' 것이라고 설교하던 브랜드가 과거와 현재의 인종차별 문제에 대해 침묵하고 있다는 것은 이미 할 말을 다한 겁니다."
이 체육관은 매년 제휴비로 내던 3000달러를 인종차별 철폐 운동에 기부하겠다고 덧붙였다.
리복을 보유한 아디다스AG 또한 크로스핏과의 관계를 종결하겠다는 성명을 발표했다.
여러 크로스핏 선수들도 크로스핏 회사를 비판했다.
I wanted to start by saying that I am incredibly saddened, disappointed and frustrated with the actions and words of Crossfit HQ and in particular Greg Glassman. I’m deeply apologetic from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have had to witness this ignorance and the pain it causes. A lack of acknowledgement and empathy for those who are fighting for basic human rights and equality is simply inexcusable and it’s behaviour that we cannot stand for. It has made both Shane and I incredibly ashamed to be a part of an organisation that we have dedicated so much of ourselves to. If it has us angered and disappointed like we are, we couldn’t even begin to imagine how these words and actions affect the extremely diverse global community of crossfitters and supporters who have all dedicated so much time, money and passion to the sport. But this is much bigger than the sport. For those who continue to be dismissive of inequality, you must understand that this is a truly GLOBAL issue and we NO longer can sit idle and do or say nothing. It’s on ALL of us to keep fighting the cause globally until systemic racism and the inhumane treatment of black communities around the globe no longer exists. I said earlier that this issue is much bigger than sport, yet sport and the functional fitness space has a really important part to play. Sport and fitness bring us together and unite us in such a powerful and profound way. I want my platform to drive positivity, unity and the overall message that no matter your skin colour or cultural background, we should all inspire one another to be the best versions of themselves. I want my platform to reflect the values and beliefs of the community I feel most comfortable in, a community that raises up those around them and gives everybody their own individual opportunity to be a champion. My future with Crossfit is unclear and depends on the direction of HQ. I will continue to stand against ignorance and stand alongside those who fight abuse, hatred and racism.
올림픽 선수이자 크로스핏 게임 3회 우승자인 티아 클레어 투미는 글래스먼의 발언에 대해 "너무나 슬프고 실망스럽다고 말했다.