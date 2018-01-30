이 배우가 사진 해킹에 대처한 방법

자신의 벗은 몸이 유출되는 것을 반기는 이는 없을 것이다.
영국 인기드라마 '코로네이션 스트리트(Coronation Street)'에 출연했던 멜리사 존스(27)는 앞서 핸드폰에 저장된 사적인 영상이 유출되는 일을 겪었다.
장애를 갖고 있기도 한 존스는 이 끔찍한 경험을 '좋게' 받아들여 보기로 했다. 그는 오른손과 오른쪽 팔뚝이 없이 태어났다.
그는 이번 해킹 사건을 통해 여성이 장애나 몸매에 상관없이 모두 각자의 성생활을 즐기고 있다는 점이 알려졌다고 말했다.
그는 사생활 침범은 '용납될 수 없는' 일이라는 점을 분명히 하면서도 그것이 "편견을 깨뜨리는 데 활용된다면" 좋을 수 있다고 말했다.
존스는 핸드폰이 해킹됐다는 것을 처음 깨닫고는 "충격에 빠졌다"고 말했다.
하지만 일주일 후 그는 인스타그램에 "뉴스에서는 제가 '절망'하고 있다고 말합니다. '지옥' 같을 거라고요. 하지만 그건 제 생각과 다릅니다"라는 글을 올렸다.
A week ago I found out that I have had private photos leaked online by a hacker. Private, intimate and jokey photos between myself and my partner. The papers are saying that I'm "devastated". That this is "hell". That's not my take on it at all. I dedicate almost everything I do to fighting for female empowerment and the empowerment of people with disabilities. I'm not about to go back on my principles now. With that said, I wanted to share my statement. "I’ve always felt that I have been given this body for a reason. Because someone, somewhere, knew that I had the strength to deal with it. Ever since school, when I have been bullied or inappropriate comments have been made about my arm, I have learned to deal with things in a calm and positive way. This was an intimate exchange that took place privately between myself and my boyfriend and it is completely unacceptable when people have their privacy disrespected in this way. However, as a vocal champion of women being totally at one with their bodies and not being ashamed of them, I am not about to turn around now and go back on my own principals. I am proud of my body. It is beautiful. And I am entitled to enjoy it and to have a personal and a romantic life just as all women - of all different body shapes and sizes, are entitled to do. Women get these types of photos leaked all the time, but what is more unusual is to see a woman with a disability depicted in this way. If any good has come out of this, it is to show that women with all different types of body shapes and sizes send photos, have sex lives, engage in intimate exchanges in the same way as everybody else. My body is unique, beautiful, and representative of what is still a very under-represented demographic of people in our society today. So if this goes some way to dismantling discrimination, and showing that disabled bodies can be beautiful and even sexual, then that is a positive thing. It will take a lot more than a few leaked photos to to stop me fighting for equality and the mainstream representation of women of all different shapes and sizes." Melissa Johns
존스는 BBC 뉴스비트와의 인터뷰에서 "나는 이 일을 한 사람을 잡으려고 애쓰거나 사진을 모두 내리려고 노력하고 싶지 않아요"라고 말하며 "이 일을 막기 위해 할 수 있는 일은 없을지도 몰라요. 그래서 아예 이것을 여성 인권 증진에 대해 말하는 기회로 삼으려고 해요"라고 말했다.
그는 이어 그가 하는 모든 일은 "여성 인권을 위해 싸우거나 장애 인권을 위해 싸우는 일"이라고 덧붙였다.
"우리는 모두 완전히 다른 사람들입니다. 그것을 부끄러워하기보다 다양성을 넓히고 축복해야 합니다."
"우리가 가진 최고의 장점으로 여겨야 합니다. 피할 것이 아니라, 축하할 일로 만들어야 합니다."
존스는 이달 초 인스타그램에 그가 가진 장애를 긍정적으로 비추는 사진을 올렸다.
그는 모든 여성이 "자신의 몸매를 존중하고 그것을 축복"하길 바란다고 말했다.
"이 일을 당한 여성들을 흠집 내려 하기보다, 오히려 그들이 자신의 몸매를 존중한 것이 잘못된 일이 아니었다는 점을 알려주고 응원합시다."