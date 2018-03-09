정의용 국가안보실장 백악관 발표 전문

한국의 정의용 청와대 국가안보실장은 8일(미국 현지시각) 미국 백악관에서 트럼프 대통령을 만나 방북 결과를 설명했다. 이어 현지 기자들에게 아래의 내용을 브리핑으로 전했다.

Image copyright Getty Images 이미지 캡션 정의용 청와대 국가안보실장(가운데)이 백악관에서 브리핑을 하고 있다. 서훈 국가정보원장(왼쪽)과 조윤제 주미대사(오른쪽)도 브리핑에 참석했다.

국문번역

오늘 저는 트럼프 대통령에게 최근 저의 북한 평양 방문 결과에 대해 브리핑하는 영예를 가졌습니다. 저는 트럼프 대통령님과 부통령, 그리고 저의 가장 가까운 친구인 맥마스터 장군을 포함한 그의 훌륭한 국가안보팀에게 감사의 뜻을 표하고 싶습니다. 저는 트럼프 대통령에게 트럼프 대통령의 리더십과 최대 압박 정책이 국제사회의 연대와 함께 우리로 하여금 현 시점에 이를 수 있도록 하였다고 설명하였습니다. 저는 트럼프 대통령님의 리더십에 대한 문재인 대통령님의 개인적인 감사의 뜻을 전달하였습니다.

저는 트럼프 대통령에게 북한의 지도자인 김정은 위원장과의 면담에서 김 위원장이 비핵화에 대한 의지를 갖고 있음을 언급하였다고 하였습니다. 김 위원장은 북한이 향후 어떠한 핵 또는 미사일 실험도 자제할 것이라고 약속하였습니다. 김 위원장은 한·미 양국의 정례적인 연합군사훈련이 지속되어야 한다는 점을 이해하고 있습니다. 그리고 김 위원장은 트럼프 대통령을 가능한 조기에 만나고 싶다는 뜻을 표명하였습니다.

트럼프 대통령은 오늘 브리핑에 감사를 표시하고, 항구적인 비핵화 달성을 위해 김정은 위원장과 금년 5월까지 만날 것이라고 하였습니다.

대한민국은 미국, 일본, 그리고 전세계 많은 우방국들과 함께 한반도의 완전한 비핵화에 대한 완전하고 단호한 의지를 견지해 나가고 있습니다.

트럼프 대통령과 함께, 우리는 평화적 해결 가능성을 시험해보기 위한 외교적 과정을 지속하는 데 대해 낙관하고 있습니다.

대한민국, 미국, 그리고 우방국들은 과거의 실수를 되풀이하지 않고, 북한이 그들의 언사를 구체적인 행동으로 보여줄 때까지 압박이 지속될 것임을 강조하는 데 있어 단합된 입장을 견지하고 있습니다.

감사합니다.

영문

Good evening.

Today, I had the privilege of briefing President Trump on my recent visit to Pyongyang, North Korea. I'd like to thank President Trump, the Vice President and his wonderful national security team, including my close friend General McMaster. I explained to President Trump that his leadership and his maximum pressure policy, together with international solidarity, brought us to this juncture. I expressed President Moon Jae-in's personal gratitude for President Trump's leadership.

I told President Trump that, in our meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he is committed to denuclearization. Kim pledged that North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests. He understands that the routine joint military exercises between the Republic of Korea and the United States must continue. And he expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible.

President Trump appreciated the briefing and said he would meet Kim Jong Un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization.

The Republic of Korea, along with the United States, Japan, and our many partners around the world remain fully and resolutely committed to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Along with President Trump, we are optimistic about continuing a diplomatic process to test the possibility of a peaceful resolution.

The Republic of Korea, the United States and our partners stand together in insisting that we not repeat the mistakes of the past, and that the pressure will continue until North Korea matches its words with concrete actions.

Thank you.