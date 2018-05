Our boys @BTS_twt knows!!! Oh wow congrats!! How exciting they must feel! Not only is it the foreign album chart topper in Billboard 200 since 2006 of Il Divo, it is the FIRST No. 1 album for the K-pop genre!! Proud tears! 😭😭💜 축하해 탄이들!!! #TearBB200No1 #BTSBB200No1