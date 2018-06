난민은 한국 사회에서 낯선 존재인가

In just a few short days, photographer John Moore's heartbreaking image of a 2-year-old Honduran asylum-seeker crying for her mother at the U.S.-Mexico border has become the hard-to-look-at symbol of President Trump's new zero-tolerance #immigration policy — one that has resulted in the separation of at least 2,000 children from their parents since it went into effect in April. Visit the link in our bio to see the story behind the viral photo that has come to symbolize the horror of the new family-separation policy. _ 📷: @jbmoorephoto/Getty Images

A post shared by Getty Images (@gettyimages) on Jun 18, 2018 at 11:53am PDT