빈곤 포르노: '가난한 이의 삶은 소품이 아니다'

빈곤을 자극적으로 연출하여 사람들에 동정심을 일으키는 사진 혹은 영상을 '빈곤 포르노(Poverty Porn)'라 한다.
최근 이탈리아의 사진작가가 인도의 한 마을에 들려 찍은 사진이 빈곤 포르노 논란에 휩싸였다.
알레시오 마모는 인도 내 기아율이 높은 두 주에서 현지 아이들을 "가짜 음식" 앞에 세워두고 얼굴을 가리도록 연출시켰다.
그의 사진은 2011년 '음식을 꿈꾸다(Dreaming Food)' 시리즈의 일환으로 촬영됐으며 월드프레스포토 재단(World Press Photo Foundation)의 인스타그램 계정을 통해 공유되며 큰 반응을 얻었다.
These photographs are from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh two of the poorest states of India. From the series "Dreaming Food", a conceptual project about hunger issue in India. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ [This project has been the subject of much online debate. Please read Alessio Mamo’s statement, released on 24 July 2018, giving more details and apologising for any offence: https://medium.com/@alessio.mamo/my-statement-on-dreaming-food-7169257d2c5c] ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ My name is Alessio Mamo (@alessio_mamo) an Italian freelance photographer based in Catania, Sicily. In 2008 I began my career in photojournalism focusing on contemporary social, political and economic issues. I extensively cover issues related to refugee displacement and migration starting in Sicily, and extending most recently to the Middle East. I was awarded 2nd prize in the People Singles category of #WPPh2018 and this week I’m taking over World Press Photo's Instagram account. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Despite economic growth, a majority of the Indian population still lives in extreme poverty and disease. Behind India’s new-found economic strength are 300 million poor people who live on less than $1 per day. Government figures may indicate a reduction in poverty. But the truth is, with increasing global food prices, poverty is spreading everywhere like a swarm of locusts. These pictures are taken in rural areas where conditions are worse than in the cities and where close to 70% of India’s population reside today. Statistics show that 2.1 million children under 5 years old die of malnutrition annually. The idea of this project was born after reading the statistics of how much food is thrown away in the West, especially during Christmas time. I brought with me a table and some fake food, and I told people to dream about some food that they would like to find on their table. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #WPPh2018#asia #dreamingfood #india
마모는 사진에 첨부된 글귀에 그가 아이들에게 "식탁 위에 놓였으면 좋겠는 음식을 상상하라"고 요구했으며 이 같은 사진이 "인도의 기아 문제 심각성을 보여주는" 의도로 촬영됐다고 말했다.
월드프레스포토 재단은 다른 사진작가들에게 그러하듯 마모에게 인스타그램 계정 권한을 부여했고 마모가 직접 사진을 올렸다고 설명했다.
마모가 사진을 올리기 전 월드프레스포토 승인했는지는 밝혀지지 않았다.
하지만 여전히 SNS상에서는 재단과 마모를 모두 비판하는 목소리가 크다.
"월드프레스포토 인스타그램에 버젓이 올라와있는 이 사진을 찍은 작가는 상대적으로 빈곤한 사람을 찍지 "않는" 법을 배워야겠네요. 월드프레스포토 재단이 세계에서 가장 잘 알려진 사진 재단인 건 알지만 그래도 경제적으로 취약한 사람들이 소품은 아니잖아요. #povertyporn #telltheirstories"
"뭐가 더 나쁜가요? 이 사진을 보여주는 플랫폼인가요, 이런 사진을 찍고 커다란 플랫폼을 통해 공유하는 게 좋은 생각이라고 생각한 작가인가요? 저는 작가에 한 표 주겠습니다. 야 적어도 진짜 음식이라도 가져가지 그랬냐."
"와, 천박하고 무신경하네요. 사진작가가 '식탁을 가져와서 가짜 음식들을 놓고, 아이들에게 식탁 위에 놓였으면 좋겠는 음식을 상상하라'고 말했어요.'"
"월드프레스포토는 어떻게 이런 스토리텔링을 윤리적이라고 판단한 거죠. 박수까지 쳐주는 걸 떠나서요. 남의 비극을 충격 소재로 삼아 수익을 창출하는 건 그 사람들을 비하하는 비인간적 착취행위입니다."
"이 사진작가가 굶고 있는 인도의 아이들 앞에 가짜 음식을 놓고 사진을 찍었다고 하네요. 아이들에게 식탁에 놓였으면 좋겠는 음식을 상상하라고 했다는데. 언론이 윤리 의식 없이 행동하면 어떻게 되는지 보여주는 예시에요. 월드프레스포토, 왜 이 사진을 올리셨나요?"
월드프레스포토는 논란에 입장문을 내고 "사진작가들이 그들의 작품에 책임을 진다."고 발표했다.
월드프레스포토는 또 그들이 작가들에 "가이드라인"을 제시했다고 더했다.
BBC는 마모에게 연락을 취했지만, 아직 답장을 받지 못했다.
인도에는 가난과 기아는 심각한 사회문제다.
인도는 전 세계에서 영양부족으로 고통받는 아이들이 가장 많은 나라 중 하나다.
순위가 낮을수록 빈곤하다는 뜻의 세계 빈곤 지수에서 인도는 작년 119개국 중 100위를 차지했다.