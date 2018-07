⚠🐶 NOTICE 🐶⚠

⚠🐶 DOG WALKING 🐶⚠️

When the air temperature is 25c, asphalt/tarmac registers as 52c. This can burn the pads on a dogs paws, when walked on it, causing extremely painful blisters. #Dogs #HeatWaveUK #Summer #UKHeatWave #DogWalking #MondayMotivation #HeatWave pic.twitter.com/fqqgSK2TYX