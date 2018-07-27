미군 유해: 북한, 미국에 미군 유해 송환

  • 2018년 7월 27일
미군 유해 50여구를 실은 미군 수송기가 오산 공군기지에 도착했다 Image copyright News 1
이미지 캡션 미군 유해 50여구를 실은 미군 수송기가 오산 공군기지에 도착했다

북한이 한국전쟁 당시 사망한 미군 유해를 미국에 돌려줬다고 백악관이 공식 인정했다.

6.25 전쟁 당시 사망한 미군 유해 약 50여구를 실은 미군 수송기가 원산 갈마비행장을 출발해 오산 공군기지에 도착했다.

오늘 오전 오산 공군기지를 이륙해 북한 원산으로 갔던 미군 C-17 글로브마스터 수송기는 미군 유해 55구를 싣고 오전 11시께 오산으로 복귀했다.

송환된 유해들은 이후 감식을 통해 미국인이 맞는지 증명과정을 거칠 예정이다.

이번 송환은 지난 6월 북미 정상회담에 따른 것이며 정전협정 65주년을 맞아 이뤄졌다.

