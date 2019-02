View this post on Instagram

In some of my graphic designs I have a strong emphasis on women empowerment. In real life I try to instilI this in my daughter. I want her to be an educated, confident, strong young lady.....so I gave her a little period party in order for her to not be ashamed of her body and embrace womanhood with pride. :) She loved her cake and gifts. Just like her mother she has no shame....hahahahahaha!! #period #periodparty #firstperiod