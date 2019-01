ठाकरे सिनेमावरून शिवसेना-मनसेत सोशल मीडियावर कलगीतुरा

#DirtyPolitics has began over @ThackerayFilm.@ShivSena leader Producer @rautsanjay61 is trying to take the credit of director @abhijitpanse. But Mr. Raut, let me clarify one thing to you : "Big Boss is watching you!" I hope u know who the Big Boss is!!@mnsadhikrut @RajThackeray pic.twitter.com/KzcfbRCQYH