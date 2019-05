फणीः चक्रीवादळाचं नाव कसं पडलं?

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik: A record of 1.2 million people were evacuated in 24 hours, 3.2 lakh from Ganjam, 1.3 lakh from Puri & almost 7000 kitchens catering to 9000 shelters were made functional overnight. This mammoth exercise involved more than 45,000 volunteers. #FaniCyclone pic.twitter.com/pACgyfCEq2