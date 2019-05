Happy to see this Man taking oath Meet Pratap Chandra Sarangi, 64yrs,From Balasor,Orissa, BJP.

Fondly called "Odisha's Modi "

Lives in a hut. Owns a bicycle.

Has opened 100s of schools in tribal areas.Activist against liquor and corruption.Campaigned in an auto.@GauravAjagiya pic.twitter.com/v2grLCSszg