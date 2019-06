View this post on Instagram

I will miss #zairawasim as she was very unusual. She would hardly smile or was not very comfortable with pictures or videos taken of her. She was a toughie but I always loved taking her pictures as she was always a challenge for me. Also she was a big hit on my Instagram. 😟. Zaira Wasim on Sunday announced her "disassociation" from the field of acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion. Will miss you #zairawasim and wish you all the best 👍@viralbhayani