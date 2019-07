मोदींना ‘मॉब लिंचिग’बद्दल खुलं पत्र लिहिणाऱ्या सेलिब्रिटींना कंगना, प्रसून जोशींचं प्रत्युत्तर

61 personalities including actor Kangana Ranaut, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, Classical Dancer and MP Sonal Mansingh,Instrumentalist Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar& Vivek Agnihotri write an open letter against 'selective outrage and false narratives'. pic.twitter.com/RGYIxXeJzS