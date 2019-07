टिकटॉकवरचे 'हे' स्टार्स का सापडले आहेत वादात?

Dear @MumbaiPolice and @CPMumbaiPolice please take note of this video, these gang is making such videos and spreading it all over the social media

Clearly trying to create communal disharmony

CC @narendramodi @AmitShah @AUThackeray @Dev_Fadnavis @myogiadityanath @SureshChavhanke pic.twitter.com/oOk84oKwVZ