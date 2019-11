Mumbai: Senior congress leader Ahmed Patel arrives at JW Marriott Hotel, where Congress MLAs are currently lodged. Other party leaders Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Sushil Kumar Shinde, & Mallikarjun Kharge are already present at the hotel. #Maharashtra https://t.co/5IHFvdFriA pic.twitter.com/REzah1Dfku