कोरोना: मुंबईत रुग्णांची संख्या 50 हजारांवर, कसा वाढत गेला संसर्ग?

Cabinet Minister @AUThackeray and Addl. Commissioner @SJaiswal_IAS visited the 'Jumbo Covid Care Facilities' being set up at Dahisar and Mulund.



60% of the beds at both facilities will have oxygen support and acute care centres.#BlessedToServe#AnythingForMumbai#NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/JmvouWWvzy