View this post on Instagram

Karan certainly did not expect this..😂 You're great Mira..😂😍 . @shahidkapoor . . . . . #SK #Shahid #ShahidKapoor #Mira #MiraKapoor #MiraRajput #MiraRajputkapoor #Misha #MishaKapoor #Zain #ZainKapoor #Ishaan #IshaanKhatter #NeliimaAzeem#PankajKapoor #SanahKapoor #Shanatic #Shanatics#ShahidKapoorFans #ShaMira #ShahidMira Follow: @shahid.kapoor.turkey Video By: @shahidalerts Thank you..❤️