रिझर्व्ह बँक ऑफ इंडियाः बाबासाहेब आंबेडकरांच्या 'त्या' पुस्तकाने रिझर्व्ह बँकेच्या स्थापनेत महत्त्वाची भूमिका बजावली तेव्हा....

1 तासापूर्वी

1773-1935 : भारतीय बँकिंग व्यवस्थेचा 'रिझर्व्ह बँके'पर्यंतचा इतिहास

अर्थशास्त्रज्ञ आंबेडकर आणि 'दी प्रॉब्लेम ऑफ रुपी'

यंग कमिशनपुढे डॉ. आंबेडकरांची साक्ष

(A large part of his book was devoted to the issue of finding a stable and reasonable internal value for the rupee, which would require control over the money supply, and also taking away the power of issuing currency from the government, As Ambedkar feared that currency issuance was being done in an inconsistent manner relative to India's internal trade. Similar Thoughts were expressed by several other members, and as setting up the central banks was in vogue, the committee, in it's final report submitted in July 1926, recommended the new institution, called 'The Reserve Bank of India', should be set up, which would have power to issue the currency, manage the exchange rate and become banker to the government.)