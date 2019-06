अरब देशांमधले लोक इस्लाम धर्मापासून दूर जात आहेत का?

They're not all aiming for Europe

Areas where people want to go to.

Tap or click on the place names and regions to highlight paths.

Place of origin Destination

Algeria

Egypt

Iraq

Jordan

Lebanon

Libya

Morocco

Palestinian territories

Sudan

Tunisia

Yemen Algeria Egypt Iraq Jordan Lebanon Libya Morocco Palestine Sudan Tunisia Yemen Europe North America GCC me Other Europe

North America

Gulf countries

MENA*

Other

*Middle East and North Africa