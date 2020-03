View this post on Instagram

To safeguard the health of the athletes, and everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games will now take place no later than summer 2021. This decision was made following talks today by the International Olympic Committee, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, and representatives from the Government of Japan. 東京2020大会の実施に向けて、 関係機関と一体となり、遅くとも2021年夏までの実施に向け、検討してまいります。